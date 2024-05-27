A sturdy margin show ahead to support Ashok Leyland stocks

After a gap of four years, Ashok Leyland Ltd has clocked a double-digit Ebitda, (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin – a key striking feature of the commercial vehicle maker’s FY24 results. Standalone margin expanded as much as 390 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 12% (one basis point is 0.01%).
The last time Ashok Leyland’s margin for the full year was in double-digit was in FY19. Ebitda growth in FY24 stood at 57% year-on-year to ₹4,607 crore on a revenue growth of just 6% on a relatively high base. Softer raw material costs and slower growth in staff costs were the chief drivers of profitability.
Similar trends have played out in the March quarter (Q4FY24), too. Ebitda margin rose 316 bps year-on-year to 14%, surpassing analysts’ estimates. This is also better than Tata Motors Ltd.’s standalone India commercial vehicles segment Ebitda margin of 12%.
The upshot: Ashok Leyland’s Q4 Ebitda growth came in at nearly 25% despite revenue falling by 3% on the back of 6% drop in volumes. Robust gross margin improvement, better realization and mix lent support to earnings.
Investors have acknowledged. On Monday, the shares jumped 5%, also scaling a new 52-week high of ₹223.65 apiece; returns for the last one year stand at a cool 50% roughly.
Following the results, some analysts have raised the company’s earnings estimates for this year and the next. Over the medium-term, Ashok Leyland’s management is keen that its Ebitda margin reach mid-teens, helped by discipline on discounts, pricing actions and cost control initiatives.
Optimistic futureThe company is optimistic on volume prospects in FY25 and believes that fears of an election-related slowdown have not played out.
In the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, Ashok Leyland has planned a slew of launches in the coming quarters and intends to expand the LCV addressable market to 70-80% from current 50%.
Further, the defence segment is expected to be a promising area of growth. The capex for FY25 is pegged at ₹500-700 crore versus ₹500 crore in FY24. It has also guided for investments towards its electric vehicle subsidiary Switch.
Meanwhile, some analysts are cautious. “We are building in flat volumes for domestic M&HCV goods industry in FY25E, before a 10% dip in FY26E, thus, factoring in Ashok Leyland’s M&HCV volume CAGR at -6% over FY24-26E, assuming steady market share," said a report by ICICI Securities.
Thus, for the stock, how demand plays out will be crucial. For now, investors seem to have factored the positives adequately, evidenced by the stock’s returns. A sturdy margin show ahead may support the stock.