Ashok Leyland shares correct after costs play spoilsport in Q3

The analysts say that with the MHCV segment seeing good growth and should improve further with the government focus on boosting infrastructure activities, LCV/ICV segment is also seeing decent recovery driven by demand for last-mile connectivity. Tipper and construction-related vehicle sales have also seen improvement led by robust demand. However, the bus segment is yet to see an improvement in sales. The rising diesel prices, lower fleet utilization (70%) and weak financial condition of fleet operators continue to impact their buying appetite in the near term said analysts at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd.