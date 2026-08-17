Ashok Leyland’s demand is on the right track, but margins lag

Shubham Dilawari
2 min read17 Aug 2026, 11:22 AM IST
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Ashok Leyland expects industry growth in Q2 to exceed the 13-14% seen in Q1, with M&HCV growth in the high single digits in FY27, and potentially stronger growth in LCVs.
Summary
Demand is holding up and several growth engines are gaining traction, but a sharp margin squeeze and falling M&HCV market share leave investors waiting for a broader recovery.

Ashok Leyland’s June quarter (Q1FY27) results were neither particularly strong nor weak. Standalone revenue grew 10.4% year-on-year to 9,634 crore, aided by a 10% increase in volumes to 48,763 vehicles. Average price realization was almost unchanged at 19.8 lakh per vehicle.

Light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes rose almost 20% to 19,339 vehicles, while M&HCV (medium & heavy commercial vehicle) volumes grew 4.8% to 29,424 vehicles. Ashok Leyland’s domestic M&HCV market share fell to 28.6% from 30.2% last year. LCV’s share was nearly stable at 11.2%, suggesting that growth was largely in-line with industry. Truck volumes did better, but lower bus volumes hurt M&HCV growth.

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Margins are the key concern. Ebitda margin fell to a multi-quarter low of 10.1% in Q1FY27 from 14.6% in Q4FY26 and 11.1% in Q1FY26. The decline was driven by higher raw-material and staff costs, partly offset by cheaper opening inventory, which met 20-25% of the quarter’s requirements. Cost pressures are expected to peak in Q2 before easing in Q3.

Since the start of FY27, the company has taken price hikes of around 2.25%, with over 3.5% in LCVs, and is considering another increase. Management said domestic demand improved sharply in July from June. It expects industry growth in Q2 to exceed the 13-14% seen in Q1, with M&HCV growth in the high single digits in FY27, and potentially stronger growth in LCVs.

Replacement demand could provide another important growth driver. Better financing conditions, lower interest rates and improved economics of buying new vehicles are encouraging operators to replace older trucks.

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Export volumes fell 18% in Q1FY27 due to disruptions at the United Arab Emirates plant. Production has since recovered to around 600 vehicles a month in July, against peak capacity of 800 vehicles a month.

Ashok Leyland is also building several smaller growth engines. It aims to raise its share in the 2-3.5 tonne LCV segment to 25% from around 20%, double spares revenue again and deliver 20% export-volume CAGR over the next 2-3 years. Switch Mobility ended Q1FY27 with a 2,100-bus order book.

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Going ahead, investors will track M&HCV market share and margin recovery. If both improve, while LCVs, exports, aftermarket and EVs continue to grow, earnings could get a notable lift. Nuvama Research estimates Ashok Leyland’s FY27 revenue will rise 12% to 49,165.5 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 12.5%.

The stock is down 4% so far in 2026. The decline in Q1FY27 market share could keep sentiment muted in the near term.

About the Author

Shubham Dilawari

Shubham Dilawari is an equity research professional and financial journalist currently associated with Mint, where he covers markets, companies, and sector trends. He has over two years of combined experience in equity research and financial journalism, which helps him bring practical, real-world insights into his writing.<br><br>He focuses on understanding how businesses work, tracking management commentary, and identifying long-term growth drivers across sectors. His background in stock research and financial analysis allows him to break down earnings, business strategies, and market trends in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.<br><br>Shubham has cleared CFA Level I and holds the NISM Research Analyst certification, reflecting his strong foundation in financial concepts and research practices.<br><br>He believes in keeping financial journalism simple, clear, and useful for readers. His aim is to explain complex financial topics in a way that helps investors and readers make better-informed decisions. He focuses on accuracy, clarity, and relevance in his work.<br><br>Based in India, he closely follows market developments and stays actively engaged with the investing ecosystem.

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