Ashok Leyland’s demand is on the right track, but margins lag

Ashok Leyland’s June quarter (Q1FY27) results were neither particularly strong nor weak. Standalone revenue grew 10.4% year-on-year to ₹9,634 crore, aided by a 10% increase in volumes to 48,763 vehicles. Average price realization was almost unchanged at ₹19.8 lakh per vehicle.
Light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes rose almost 20% to 19,339 vehicles, while M&HCV (medium & heavy commercial vehicle) volumes grew 4.8% to 29,424 vehicles. Ashok Leyland’s domestic M&HCV market share fell to 28.6% from 30.2% last year. LCV’s share was nearly stable at 11.2%, suggesting that growth was largely in-line with industry. Truck volumes did better, but lower bus volumes hurt M&HCV growth.