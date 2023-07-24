Can Ashok Leyland replicate its June quarter margin show?

The automaker clocked Ebitda margin of 10% in Q1 whereas analysts were expecting the measure to be in the high single-digits. This is the second continuous quarter that the company has reported a double-digit margin. In Q1, Ebitda margin has expanded as much as 560 basis points (bps) year-on-year despite volume rising by just 4%. Recall that in Q4, the commercial vehicle (CV) industry had seen pre-buying ahead of transition to Bharat Stage-VI phase 2 norms which led to lower volume in Q1.