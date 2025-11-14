Ashok Leyland’s Q2 surprise puts the stock in top gear
Summary
Strong exports, improving margins and market-share gains helped Ashok Leyland deliver a better-than-expected Q2, lifting the stock to a 52-week high. But e-bus risks and rail competition still loom.
Ashok Leyland Ltd hit a new 52-week high on Friday as investors cheered its September quarter (Q2FY26) results, which were announced on Thursday.
