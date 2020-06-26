MUMBAI : Analysts have largely brushed off the Hinduja family feud as inconsequential as far as Ashok Leyland Ltd’s prospects go. The general view among brokerages is that the company’s operations won’t get affected by the fight over the promoter group’s $11 billion fortune.

Investors, however, have been a bit on the edge, with the company’s shares falling 7.5% in the past three trading sessions. The company’s better than expected March quarter results didn’t lift sentiment either.

One little detail in the company’s financial statements stood out that appears to have irked some investors and analysts. Loans to promoter entities worth ₹500 crore were outstanding at the end of March, which is a bit of an eyesore, especially since the company’s debt numbers themselves shot up last year. So what should have ideally been used to repay its own debt was instead used to fund a promoter-group venture.

Investors have typically frowned at such arrangements. In Leyland’s case, the company told analysts that among other things, it gets to make an arbitrage gain by borrowing cheap and lending to promoter entities at rates that are 3-4 percentage points higher.

While this sounds good, prima facie, the moot point is that the company’s investors are really looking to ride its fortunes in the auto business, and not quite its prowess in the market for inter-corporate deposits.

While Ashok Leyland has had a history of giving loans given to promoter entities, these have been typically short-term loans, and never kept outstanding in the end-March period. In FY19, loans worth ₹735 crore were given, but these were also repaid before the end of the year. But in FY20, loans worth ₹950 crore were advanced, while repayments amounted to only ₹450 crore.

“The company will be better-off repaying debt in the current uncertain environment, rather than extend loans to promoter group firms," says an analyst at a domestic institutional firm requesting anonymity.

Coming back to the results, Leyland reported an operating profit margin of 4.8% last quarter, better than the 3-3.6% margin estimated by Nomura Research and Kotak Institutional Equities. “Ashok Leyland’s performance was ahead of estimates, with improvement in average selling price and gross margin expansion driving the beat," ICICI Direct Research said in a note.

Of course, revenue dropped 56.6%, reflecting a similar fall in sales volumes, and operating earnings slumped 81%, reflecting low volumes and negative leverage. But as pointed earlier, in the backdrop of a sharp drop in volumes, the 1.3% increase in average realisations and the improvement in gross margins were positives.

The company’s commentary suggests things are gradually improving. “Next quarter we see expect to some movement (improvement in overall sales) and Q3 should be better," the management told analysts.

What investors would also love to hear is that the loans advanced to promoters have been repaid.

