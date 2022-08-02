Ashok Leyland takes the rough with smooth

“If the cyclical upturn in the CV industry plays out as expected, then the higher tonnage segment should see an increased growth comparatively as the segment had seen a far sharper decline in the downcycle. In view of this, Ashok Leyland would benefit as it has a significant market share in the higher tonnage segment," said Kumar Rakesh, an automobile and technology analyst at BNP Paribas Securities. Even so, there is a risk from the tightening of interest rates. Coming to Q1 results, Ashok Leyland underperformed expectations on the margin front. While price hikes boosted realizations, it did not mitigate headwinds from higher commodity costs. The upshot: Ebitda margin came in at 4.4%, a sequential drop of 4.44 percentage points.