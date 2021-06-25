Ashok Leyland’s Q4 profit beat drives stock up 8%

Overall, revenues have increased by 45% sequentially to Rs7000 crore. “Sequentially, over Q3FY21, MHCV truck volumes for Ashok Leyland have grown by 57% in Q4FY21 which was higher than the industry growth of 53%, thereby resulting in market share improvement of 0.8% (28.9% in Q4 versus 28.1% in Q3)," said the company in its press statement. MHCV refers to medium and heavy commercial vehicles. “This performance was backed by the successful AVTR range - India’s first modular truck platform which was launched in June 2020," said the company.