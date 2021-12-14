Ashok Leyland’s road ahead may be smooth

To be sure, Ashok Leyland is expected to be a key beneficiary of the anticipated upcycle in the commercial vehicle segment from a medium-term perspective. Rakesh said, “Ashok Leyland was impacted more than the CV industry in the latest downcycle as the new axle loading norms hurt those categories more, where the company had a higher market share. We see this as a positive for Ashok Leyland in the impending upcycle as we expect those segments to grow at a faster pace. Also, we expect the company to benefit from volume market share gains in the LCV space on the back of new product launches."