It's a steep climb for Ashok Leyland

In the past year, the stock fell by 3% compared to a gain of 2% in Nifty Auto. “The key triggers for the stock include revival in demand and gaining 30% market share. Any decline on that front could be a key risk," said the analyst cited above. The management is hopeful of achieving 30% market share in the coming months as the economy opens up. There will be healthy truck demand with robust growth in e-commerce, pent-up replacement demand, and increased capital outlay in the recently announced budget.