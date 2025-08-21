Ashok Leyland is in top gear on margin outlook, potential GST cuts

Ashok Leyland Ltd’s shares have risen 11% over the past four trading sessions and hit a new 52-week high of ₹134.31 on Wednesday—not without reason.

First, the management’s commentary, especially on the margin scenario, in the recently held June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings call, was encouraging. Second, the anticipated cuts in the goods and services tax (GST) rates could potentially lower the on-road prices across auto segments, thus spurring demand, which is expected to benefit many companies, including Ashok Leyland.

For the commercial vehicle (CV) maker, profit margin expansion has been a key focus area. For FY26, the management’s “overall aspiration would be to beat the last year's margins by a handsome margin". Its medium-term goal is to achieve a mid-teen Ebitda margin. For perspective, Ashok Leyland’s FY25 standalone Ebitda margin had expanded 72 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 12.7%.

Q1FY26 Ebitda margin was up 52 bps to 11.1% even though demand was subdued. The metric dipped 393 bps sequentially as Q4 tends to be seasonally stronger. Kumar Rakesh, analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India said, Ashok Leyland has delivered year-on-year margin expansion for the fourteenth successive quarter in Q1FY26 even as we are yet to enter the next CV upcycle.

“A soft base in H2FY26, better defence business outlook, positive trends in lateral data and multiple product interventions should result in solid FY26 earnings growth," added Kumar in a report on 15 August.

Q1FY26 Ebitda margin expansion was mainly led by the 150 bps improvement in gross margin to 29.4%. Despite material cost pressures created by steel safeguard duty and tariff volatility, gross margin improved due to cost-saving efforts, firm price realization and a better mix.

However, higher staff costs and other expenses curbed Ebitda margin expansion. Thus, Q1 Ebitda growth came in at a modest 6.4%, which is still higher than the mere 1.5% growth in total operating revenue to ₹8,725 crore, aided by marginal growth in volume and blended price realization.

As per the management, the company’s MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) volumes excluding defence rose 2% year-on-year in Q1 versus 2% domestic industry volume drop on a high base. It expects MHCV industry to clock mid-single digit volume growth in FY26 and slightly higher than that for LCV (light commercial vehicle). The management is optimistic on the company’s volume and margin uptrend in the second half of FY26 backed by factors like lower interest rates, improved capex and the company’s upcoming new product launches.

While Q1FY26 defence revenue fell to ₹120 crore from ₹400 crore in Q1FY25, orderbook stands at ₹1,000 crore and revenue should improve going ahead. Within subsidiaries, Switch India achieved profit-before-tax breakeven in Q1 and aims to be profit-after-tax positive in FY26. Switch India has an order book of over 1,500 buses.

Ashok Leyland’s shares have surged 21% so far in 2025 as investors are hopeful about volume growth. Cyclicality in the MHCV segment has been a concern for investors. But as Motilal Oswal Financial Services points out, “Over the years, Ashok Leyland has effectively reduced its business cyclicality by focusing on non-MHCV segments."

The broking firm expects that a net cash position will enable Ashok Leyland to invest in growth avenues in the coming years. Net cash as on 30 June was ₹800 crore. Still, slower-than-expected MHCV industry growth can weigh on the investor sentiment. The trends in replacement demand are worth tracking.