Ashok Leyland is in top gear on margin outlook, potential GST cuts

As per the management, the company’s MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) volumes excluding defence rose 2% year-on-year in Q1 versus 2% domestic industry volume drop on a high base. It expects MHCV industry to clock mid-single digit volume growth in FY26 and slightly higher than that for LCV (light commercial vehicle). The management is optimistic on the company’s volume and margin uptrend in the second half of FY26 backed by factors like lower interest rates, improved capex and the company’s upcoming new product launches.