Ashok Leyland’s shares have declined around 6% this week even though its September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings were solid. Standalone revenue grew 39% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹13,364 crore, while Ebitda rose 16% to ₹1,350 crore. Perhaps, some profit-taking was overdue as the stock had outperformed over the past year, rising 10% versus a flat Nifty Auto index.
Industry-wide cost pressures also weighed on sentiment. Ebitda margin dipped y-o-y for the third consecutive quarter in Q2, falling 200 basis points to 10.1%. Raw-material costs jumped 47% y-o-y with a bulk of this rise coming sequentially. Operating leverage, a favourable product mix and price hikes helped keep Ebitda margins flat in Q2.
The management has already taken a 1-1.5% price hike in Q3, and indicated another increase in Q4. It has still retained the medium-term mid-teen Ebitda margin guidance.