Ashok Leyland’s shares have declined around 6% this week even though its September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings were solid. Standalone revenue grew 39% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹13,364 crore, while Ebitda rose 16% to ₹1,350 crore. Perhaps, some profit-taking was overdue as the stock had outperformed over the past year, rising 10% versus a flat Nifty Auto index.
Ashok Leyland’s shares have declined around 6% this week even though its September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings were solid. Standalone revenue grew 39% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹13,364 crore, while Ebitda rose 16% to ₹1,350 crore. Perhaps, some profit-taking was overdue as the stock had outperformed over the past year, rising 10% versus a flat Nifty Auto index.
Industry-wide cost pressures also weighed on sentiment. Ebitda margin dipped y-o-y for the third consecutive quarter in Q2, falling 200 basis points to 10.1%. Raw-material costs jumped 47% y-o-y with a bulk of this rise coming sequentially. Operating leverage, a favourable product mix and price hikes helped keep Ebitda margins flat in Q2.
Industry-wide cost pressures also weighed on sentiment. Ebitda margin dipped y-o-y for the third consecutive quarter in Q2, falling 200 basis points to 10.1%. Raw-material costs jumped 47% y-o-y with a bulk of this rise coming sequentially. Operating leverage, a favourable product mix and price hikes helped keep Ebitda margins flat in Q2.
The management has already taken a 1-1.5% price hike in Q3, and indicated another increase in Q4. It has still retained the medium-term mid-teen Ebitda margin guidance.
Demand resilience
Demand has held up well through the price hikes, despite rising freight costs and interest rates. Fleet ageing and infrastructure spending have supported replacement demand, further buoyed by GST cuts and lower total cost of ownership for the new BS6 trucks. Despite a high base, October volumes grew 23%, following 32% volume growth in Q2.
The management expects to outpace the industry’s mid-teens growth in FY27. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) have led the way. Aided by the Hippo and Taurus launches, market share is up 120 bps year-on-year to 32.1%.
Exports can recover from Q3, as the Ras Al-Khaimah plant returns to near-full capacity. The war in West Asia led to a 20% decline in GCC volumes in Q2. Meanwhile, defence, aftermarket and power solutions revenues grew 33-66%, offering significant diversification beyond the core CV business.
With plants running at about 90% utilization, progress on debottlenecking, planned greenfield expansion, and the upcoming 4GWh battery power pack plant will be on investors’ radar. But the high base could cap FY28 growth. Elara Securities (India) expects Ashok Leyland's volume growth to moderate to a 3-4% CAGR over FY28-29.
The discrepancy in loan balances flagged by auditors at Hinduja Leyland Finance is yet another concern. An independent review is expected in 4-6 weeks, and any adverse findings could affect its merger with NDL Ventures, as well as consolidated financials and investor confidence.