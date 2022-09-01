Ashok Leyland shares at new 52-week high as co bags bus orders in UAE1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 11:39 AM IST
Ashok Leyland’s UAE distribution partners bagged orders for 1,400 school buses and the total fleet deal is worth $75.15 million
Ashok Leyland Ltd’s shares rose nearly 5% in Thursday’s morning trade on the National Stock Exchange, with stock hitting a new 52-week high of ₹161.60 apiece. This is on a day when the broader markets were weak and the benchmark Nifty50 index declined marginally.