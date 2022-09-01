Ashok Leyland shares at new 52-week high as co bags bus orders in UAE

The order constitutes 55-seater Falcon bus and 32-seater Oyster bus. Most of the buses will be supplied to Emirate Transport and STS Group, said the company. The products will be made in the UAE assembly plant. Ashok Leyland has a $50 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. This is the only certified local bus making facility in the entire Gulf Cooperation Council region.

