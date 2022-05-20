Ashok Leyland shares in fast lane on Q4 margin beat

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ebitda margin widened at a time when gross margin fell 135bps. Amid the high inflationary environment, Ashok Leyland implemented cost control measures. Other expenses, as a percentage of sales, declined to 8% from nearly 10% in Q4FY21. Also, employee costs as a percentage of sales dropped 73bps
Ashok Leyland Ltd’s shares rose more than 5% in opening deals Friday on the National Stock Exchange, as investors cheer the company’s better than expected March quarter (Q4FY22) results.
The automaker, focussed on commercial vehicles, saw revenue grow 25% year-on-year to ₹8,744 crore, driven by an increase in net realisation, favourable mix and volume growth of 11% on year.
Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin came in at 8.9%, expanding 124 basis points (bps) y-o-y. One basis point is 0.01%. For perspective, analysts at Reliance Securities had estimated the metric at 7.2%. Note that Ebitda margin widened at a time when gross margin fell 135bps. Amid the high inflationary environment, the company implemented cost control measures. Other expenses, as a percentage of sales, declined to 8% from nearly 10% in Q4FY21. Also, employee costs as a percentage of sales dropped 73bps.
Further, profit after tax was boosted by inclusion of an exceptional item of ₹470 crore, largely reflecting impairment reversal. The company reported a net profit of ₹901 crore while adjusted profit stood at about ₹430 crore.
In Q4, Ashok Leyland recorded a truck market share of 30.6%. This is the highest in the last 11 quarters, according to the company. In comparison, the market share in Q4FY21 stood at 28.9%. Ashok Leyland’s CNG (compressed natural gas) vehicles have helped the company in recoup market share. Typically, an increase in infrastructure activity and robust growth in e-commerce augurs well for commercial vehicles.
“We expect stable market share for Ashok Leyland, while we assume healthy Ebitda margin in FY23E/FY24E (close to previous peak, aided by turnaround of light commercial vehicle business)," said analysts at Reliance Securities in a first cut note.
They added, “As the worst phase of current down-cycle for medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment as well as Ashok Leyland seems to be over now, we believe up-cycle over FY22-FY24E would bring back high earnings growth and valuation expansion, which would lead to sharp upside from the current level."