Ashok Leyland shares in fast lane on Q4 margin beat

Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin came in at 8.9%, expanding 124 basis points (bps) y-o-y. One basis point is 0.01%. For perspective, analysts at Reliance Securities had estimated the metric at 7.2%. Note that Ebitda margin widened at a time when gross margin fell 135bps. Amid the high inflationary environment, the company implemented cost control measures. Other expenses, as a percentage of sales, declined to 8% from nearly 10% in Q4FY21. Also, employee costs as a percentage of sales dropped 73bps.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}