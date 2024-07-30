Ashok Leyland sprints ahead, yet investors should tread carefully
Summary
- Ashok Leyland's shares have surged to a new 52-week high, despite lackluster Q1FY25 results. The stock's rally appears driven by positive management outlook and resilient Ebitda margins, but with mixed industry performance, investor enthusiasm may be overextended.
Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd have surged over 10% in the past three days, reaching a new 52-week high of ₹258.85 on Monday. However, the gains seem somewhat overdone, as the company's June quarter (Q1FY25) results were not particularly outstanding, with Ebitda margin falling short of Street estimates.