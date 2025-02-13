Markets
Can Ashok Leyland’s stellar run on margin continue in Q4?
Summary
- For Ashok Leyland, margin expansion, driven by a better sales mix and pricing power, has boosted investor sentiment. With steady demand for buses and signs of a truck market revival, can the growth momentum sustain?
Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd closed nearly 8% higher on Wednesday, as investors cheered the company's robust margin performance in the December quarter (Q3FY25).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more