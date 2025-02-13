Can Ashok Leyland’s stellar run on margin continue in Q4?

Ashok Leyland has earmarked ₹800-1,000 crore in capital expenditure for FY25. In Q4, it plans to invest ₹200 crore in Hinduja Leyland Finance and ₹500 crore in Optare PLC, the holding company of its electric mobility arm, Switch Mobility. The capex will be allocated across Switch India and Switch UK—while the investment in Switch India is aimed at driving growth as it nears Ebitda breakeven in the next two to three quarters, funds for Switch UK may be used to reduce debt.