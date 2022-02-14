Ashok Leyland stock slips after Q3 falls short of expectations

Sequentially though, net realization is flat. As is the case with other automakers, growth in Ashok Leyland’s export volumes by 8% y-o-y helped it partly cushion the impact of subdued domestic demand. In Q3, Ashok Leyland completed the sale of electric vehicle (EV) business to Switch Mobility Automotive Ltd which is a step-down subsidiary of the company. The profit from this transaction along with provision for onerous contracts led to an exceptional gain in Q3, leading to a reported net profit of Rs6 crore in Q3FY22 versus a loss of Rs19 crore in Q3FY21.

