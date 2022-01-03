Ashoka Buildcon Ltd recent announcement on the sale of some of its BOT (Build-operate transfer) assets is looked at in a positive light. Its subsidiary Ashoka Concessions Ltd, has signed an agreement with KKR group entity Galaxy Investments II Pte. Ltd for selling the stake in 5 BOT assets for ₹1,337 crore.

About ₹1,200 crore from the proceeds is to be used to provide an exit to the SBI-Macquarie consortium for its stakes in Ashoka Concessions. The expected exit of the SBI-Macquarie consortium has remained a key overhang on the Ashoka Buildcon stock. The deal is expected to be completed by September’22 post regulatory clearances.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said that “this much-awaited deal, despite being below book value, removes a key overhang on the stock". The deal valuation is better than their estimates and further stake sale in 2 more projects will reduce the overall impairment of investments, they added.

Not surprising the stock has been rebounding and is up almost 15% from its recent lows in December.

The company is in advanced discussions to sell a stake in Jaora Nayagaon and the Chennai ORR project, and some developments could be expected on this front soon, as per analysts. Besides, the company is also looking to monetize its HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) assets through outright sale or the InvIT (Infrastructure Investment Trust), said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

With multiple developments on divestments underway, the benefits are likely to accrue to the company. Analysts say that the monetisation would mean that the EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) segments' cash generation is not used to support the cash-drag projects. A sharper-focused EPC would also augur well and analysts thereby see a potential for a better valuation multiple for the core EPC operations.

The company’s order book lends good confidence to its prospects too. Order inflow for Ashoka Buildcon has remained strong at ₹4,400 crore in FY22 till date across segments such as roads, buildings, T&D (transmission and distribution), suggests the Kotak Institutional Equities note dated 3rd January. The company EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) order backlog stood at ₹11,880 crore, which was 3 times FY21 revenues, at the end of Q2FY22. Though the Road projects contributed about ₹7,268 crore to the order book, Buildings EPC and Power T&D contributed about ₹1,900 crore each to the order book, Railway’s order book stood at about ₹800 crore.

Analysts say that the company is striving to increase contribution to the order book from segments other than roads & railways to 30%, from the current 22%, with a focus on EPC projects. Its strategy to diversify into the buildings segment augurs well for the company, as it grows, feel analysts.

We expect execution to remain strong for Ashoka Buildcon for the EPC segment as construction ramps up on under-construction projects," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. Though they have cut their estimates by 7%/6%for FY2023/24 to incorporate lower other income post stake sale of these projects, they say that the stock trades at attractive valuations and has a scope of re-rating.

