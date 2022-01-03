Ashoka Buildcon BOT asset sale to remove an overhang; book order adds confidence

The company’s order book lends good confidence to its prospects too. Order inflow for Ashoka Buildcon has remained strong at ₹4,400 crore in FY22 till date across segments such as roads, buildings, T&D (transmission and distribution), suggests the Kotak Institutional Equities note dated 3rd January. The company EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) order backlog stood at ₹11,880 crore, which was 3 times FY21 revenues, at the end of Q2FY22. Though the Road projects contributed about ₹7,268 crore to the order book, Buildings EPC and Power T&D contributed about ₹1,900 crore each to the order book, Railway’s order book stood at about ₹800 crore.