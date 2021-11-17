Ashoka Buildcon’s strong order book boosts prospects despite modest Q2

The company on the other hand has a very strong order book. It has received about ₹3354 crore worth of order inflow until now in FY22. Ashoka Buildcon's EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order backlog stands at ₹11880 crore, which is three times FY21 revenues. Road projects contributed about ₹7268 crore to the order book while HAM (hybrid-annuity model) and EPC projects contributed about ₹2813 crore and ₹4455 crore respectively. While Buildings EPC and power transmission and distribution contributed about ₹1900 crore each to order book, railways order book stood at about ₹800 crore.