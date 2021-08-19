Ashoka Buildcon sees better prospects on strong order book, execution pick up

NEW DELHI: With the impact of lockdowns behind them, construction companies such as Ashoka Buildcon Ltd are now seeing improved prospects. The stock has also gained more than 28% from the lows seen in May.

The company had reported a decent June quarter performance last week. The company is seeing execution and toll collections having improved even since easing of lockdown restrictions and picking up gradually since June 2021 say analysts. The outlook is further supported by already a strong order book. Order flow has remained strong and the company has bagged order inflow worth ₹3,000 crore in FY22 until now. It is targeting and expecting orders worth another ₹4,000 crore in FY22. With the current NHAI bid pipeline robust at ₹33,000 crore, the FY22 inflow guidance of ₹7000 crore seems achievable" say analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd. Including the recently won orders, the total order book already stands at ₹10,503 crore. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order backlog of ₹9,472.3 crore is 2.4 times FY21 revenues indicating decent order visibility.

The management’s major focus in the future will be on roads and highways, with a share of 70-75% of the order book and 25-30% for building and other segments say, analysts. The building projects too offer huge opportunities in the sector. The company has maintained its guidance of 25% top-line growth and 12-12.5% Ebitda margin for FY22. This encourages further despite the company seeing softer Q1 which though came better than expected.

During the June quarter, the company though saw revenues grow 65.3% year-on-year on a low base, however on a sequential basis the same declined 26.4%. Ebitda while grew 52.2% year-on-year and reported net profits against a loss in the year-ago quarter. However, Ebitda and net profit declined 19.2% and 48.2% sequentially. The reported revenues and ebitda nevertheless were 38% and 49% ahead of estimates by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

The strong execution over the past two years is commendable said analysts at MOFSL. The pending exit of the private equity investor in its asset portfolio is an overhang on the stock they added. However, a strong order book, coupled with a healthy ordering outlook and continuous improvement in the Balance Sheet augurs well for the company moving forward.

Potential monetisation of hybrid annuity model/build-operate-transfer assets and diversification of the order book could be positive triggers for the stock said analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd.

