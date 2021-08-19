Ashoka Buildcon sees better prospects on strong order book, execution pick up

The company had reported a decent June quarter performance last week. The company is seeing execution and toll collections having improved even since easing of lockdown restrictions and picking up gradually since June 2021 say analysts. The outlook is further supported by already a strong order book. Order flow has remained strong and the company has bagged order inflow worth ₹3,000 crore in FY22 until now. It is targeting and expecting orders worth another ₹4,000 crore in FY22. With the current NHAI bid pipeline robust at ₹33,000 crore, the FY22 inflow guidance of ₹7000 crore seems achievable" say analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd. Including the recently won orders, the total order book already stands at ₹10,503 crore. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order backlog of ₹9,472.3 crore is 2.4 times FY21 revenues indicating decent order visibility.

