Ashoka Buildcon up 7%; guidance cut ignored as BOT sale overhang seen easing

Shares of construction company Ashoka Buildcon Ltd rose more than 7% intraday on the NSE on Tuesday to ₹112.25. The stock rose sharply despite the company’s unimpressive December quarter earnings and cut in order inflow guidance. Execution delays impacted the company’s earnings performance, leading to flat revenues. Also, the management has cut its FY21 order inflow guidance to ₹4000 crore from ₹5000 crore earlier.

However, more clarity has emerged on the much-awaited sale of its build-operate-transfer (BOT) subsidiary Ashoka Concessions Ltd. This has excited the Street. The management said that non-binding, term sheets have been signed and the sale is expected to get completed by March 2021.

Also Read | India should worry about its public debt

According to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, the recent cut in inflow guidance and margins is a dampener, in an environment where other peers like PNC Infrastructure have garnered strong growth in orders. However, they feel that fresh inflows from NHAI and pending BoT sale which removes pay-out overhang to Macquarie can be key re-rating triggers, said the JM report on 9 February. Investors should note that the SBI - Macquarie fund’s planned exit of the company’s BOT portfolio got disrupted due to the pandemic.

According to analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd, asset sale is key to improvement in the balance sheet. However, analysts say that it remains to be seen how soon this asset sale progresses considering the significant delays that have happened in the past. As far as the company’s financials are concerned, the outlook isn’t too bright.

"Ashoka Buildcon's revenue growth was weak in FY20 and is expected to remain flat in FY21. Despite strong push from the government to increase spending on infrastructure, its order inflow guidance for FY21 as well as FY22 looks conservative in our view. So, despite some pick-up in execution which is expected in FY22, the overall medium term revenue outlook doesn’t look too promising," Nirmal Bang said in a report on 9 February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via