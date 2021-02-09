Ashoka Buildcon up 7%; guidance cut ignored as BOT sale overhang seen easing

According to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, the recent cut in inflow guidance and margins is a dampener, in an environment where other peers like PNC Infrastructure have garnered strong growth in orders. However, they feel that fresh inflows from NHAI and pending BoT sale which removes pay-out overhang to Macquarie can be key re-rating triggers, said the JM report on 9 February. Investors should note that the SBI - Macquarie fund’s planned exit of the company’s BOT portfolio got disrupted due to the pandemic.

