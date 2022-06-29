The past few quarters have been lacklustre for the paint industry. Concerns over high raw material inflation, a slowdown in demand, and rising competition has taken the sheen away from paint stocks. Even the market leader in the decorative paints segment, Asian Paints Ltd, has not been spared. The stock slid to a 52-week low of ₹2,560 on 17 June on NSE and is now about 5% above that level. However, so far this calendar year, the stock has corrected by 20%.

There are some bright spots that can soothe the frayed nerves of investors. An analysis by Antique Stock Broking suggests that during inflationary periods (FY11-12 and FY18-19), Asian Paints has absorbed part of the inflation to protect its volume growth and market share. “However, in subsequent years, the company has regained its margins by calibrated price hikes and operating scale," said Antique’s analysts in a report on 29 June.

View Full Image Dull picture

That said, in the near-term, expensive input materials may hinder a quick recovery in gross margins. Prices of crude-based monomers and titanium dioxide have started to ease, but are still high compared to the year-ago period, said analysts. “With crude prices starting to moderate, the probability of steep price hikes in FY23 is low," said Varun Singh, analyst at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd. To offset cost pressures, Asian Paints had raised price by around 22% in FY22. Still, gross margin contracted by 717 basis points year-on-year (y-o-y). One basis point is 0.01%.

“If crude oil prices continue to soften, gross margins would start to improve from the second half of FY23. Besides, a robust volume growth would help the stock see a faster bounce back," Singh said.

Following the recent correction, valuations of the Asian Paints’ stock have moderated. The shares now trade at 49 times estimated FY24 earnings, according to Bloomberg data. Asian Paints’ FY22 annual report said volume and value growth in the decorative segment last year were 31% and 36% y-o-y, respectively. According to Edelweiss Securities Ltd, this was industry-leading growth. Analysts note that the company continues to gain market share from listed peers as well as small and regional paint makers.

Meanwhile, the entry of Grasim Industries Ltd in the paints sector isn’t a big worry for Asian Paints yet. This is because Grasim aims to capture the north Indian market first, which has low penetration, instead of competing with Asian Paints in the west. Recently, Grasim doubled its capital expenditure outlay for the paint business to ₹10,000 crore.