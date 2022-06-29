The bright side of Asian Paints’ recovery

The past few quarters have been lacklustre for the paint industry. Concerns over high raw material inflation, a slowdown in demand, and rising competition has taken the sheen away from paint stocks. Even the market leader in the decorative paints segment, Asian Paints Ltd, has not been spared. The stock slid to a 52-week low of ₹2,560 on 17 June on NSE and is now about 5% above that level. However, so far this calendar year, the stock has corrected by 20%.