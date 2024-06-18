Paints: Coating of price cuts makes revenue outlook pale

MUMBAI :Competition in India's paints sector has heated up with the launch of Birla Opus brand by Grasim Industries Ltd. Plus, in the quarter gone by, companies saw customers switching to economy paints from costlier premium products, also known as downtrading. This usually happens when demand conditions are subdued. So, companies have cut prices in select categories of decorative paints to boost volumes and protect market share. Leader in the decorative paints business Asian Paints Ltd trimmed prices by around 4% in the March quarter (Q4FY24). Peer Berger Paints India Ltd took price reductions of 4-4.5% in mid-January, after a 1% cut in November. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd too followed suit.