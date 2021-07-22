Asian Paints bets on growth over margins, and investors are loving it

“The rally in the stock indicates that the Street’s focus is on volumes rather than margins. That could be because of new firms such as Grasim entering the industry. Investors seem to have overlooked the pressure on margins, which could lead to a negative reaction in the stock if margins continue to disappoint and earnings need to be downgraded," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage requesting anonymity. For now, investors are lapping up the growth over margins stance taken by the company, on the view that this is the right pre-emptive strategy in the light of Grasim’s entry. But note that valuations remain expensive with the stock trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 80 times.