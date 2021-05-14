Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Asian Paints has been virtually untouched by the pandemic

Asian Paints has been virtually untouched by the pandemic

Premium
Increased sales of premium products helped reduce the gap between volume and value growth.
3 min read . 01:37 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

Pent-up demand for adjacent products, demand in metro cities led to robust growth in Q4

Investors were resigned to the fact that fiscal 2021 (FY21) results would be severely affected for most industries, hit as they were by the nationwide lockdown last year, and that it would be best to hope for a recovery only in FY22.

But as it turns out, the decorative paints industry is in a different league.

