Asian Paints has been virtually untouched by the pandemic

Asian Paints has been virtually untouched by the pandemic3 min read . 01:37 AM IST
Pent-up demand for adjacent products, demand in metro cities led to robust growth in Q4
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pent-up demand for adjacent products, demand in metro cities led to robust growth in Q4
Investors were resigned to the fact that fiscal 2021 (FY21) results would be severely affected for most industries, hit as they were by the nationwide lockdown last year, and that it would be best to hope for a recovery only in FY22.
But as it turns out, the decorative paints industry is in a different league.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!