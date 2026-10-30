Asian Paints’ strokes of price hikes to fight inflation yet to brighten margins

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read30 Oct 2026, 12:02 PM IST
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Asian Paints’ Q2FY27 gross margin fell to a 15-quarter low of 39.7% as input costs surged. (REUTERS)
Summary
Asian Paints has raised prices and is banking on sourcing efficiencies and its new VAE facility to offset input cost inflation, but competition could limit margin recovery.

Asian Paints’ consolidated gross margin felt the heat of high-cost inventory absorption in the September quarter (Q2FY27), sliding to a 15-quarter low of 39.7%, down around 350 basis points (bps) year-on-year. The cost of goods sold rose 24% year-on-year last quarter. Since this pressure was already anticipated, Asian Paints took a 5% price hike in Q2, following the 7% increase in Q1.

The raw material inflation scenario remains uncertain, so a further price increase of 3.5% has been announced for November. This also factors in the anti-dumping duty on key input titanium dioxide (TiO2). Asian Paints estimates a cost impact of 2-3% from the duty, which it is mitigating by rationalizing TiO2 use through alternative chemistries.

Pricing pressure

Dealer channel checks by Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) indicate that Asian Paints will take another price hike of 3-4%, effective 21 November, likely across product categories. This would take the cumulative hikes since April to 19-20%. Asian Paints has said price hikes will remain calibrated as it wants to avoid disrupting consumer demand amid elevated competition. Aggressive cost pass-through could lead to downtrading, given the discretionary nature of paints, eventually hurting market share.

Also Read | Asian Paints careful on price hikes as raw material costs squeeze margins

Besides price actions, Asian Paints is also banking on sourcing efficiencies and cost optimization to protect profitability. It has guided for a gross margin band of 41-43% and expects to maintain an Ebitda margin of 18-20% for FY27, aided by premiumization. In Q2FY27, Ebitda margin fell 200 bps year-on-year to 15.6%.

The first phase of its vinyl acetate emulsion (VAE) manufacturing facility commenced operations in September, and management expects the facility to yield an overall gross margin benefit of 300-500 bps across product segments. While the timeline for achieving this accretion was not stated, management indicated that full utilization of the phase-one capacity would be achieved in FY28.

VAE advantage

PL Capital expects competitive intensity to remain elevated as players like Birla Opus, JSW Akzo and JK Cement continue to expand distribution and product range, so it feels that margin accretion from VAE facility holds the key to upgrade Asian Paints' earnings and restore competitive edge in the long-term.

Asian Paints’ consolidated revenue grew 16.9% year-on-year, largely backed by price hikes and decorative volume growth of 6% in Q2FY27. The company foresees 8-9% volume growth in Q3, with strong demand traction during the festive season, weddings and new product launches. New products contributed 18% to Q2 revenue.

Also Read | Paint industry’s first dip in 20 years—is a rebound next?

Despite price hikes, decorative paints volumes grew 7.7% in H1FY27. Still, some broking firms have trimmed earnings estimates amid volatile input cost inflation and increased competition. These factors could curtail earnings growth for incumbent players despite their distribution and network strength.

From its 52-week high of 2,985.70, seen in December, the Asian Paints stock is down 24%. At FY28 price-to-earnings, it is trading at a multiple of 38, showed Bloomberg data.

“While fresh price hikes coming in November lift the outlook for realizations, raw material (largely crude-linked) costs remain elevated, and we expect H2FY27 gross margins to also contract about 120 bps year-on-year (limited by sourcing/ formulation efficiencies) while H2/FY27 operating margin would be flattish year-on-year,” added the Systematix report.

Also Read | Why Q2 may be brighter for Berger Paints than Asian Paints

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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