Asian Paints' home décor foray won’t add sheen to near-term volume growth

Asian Paints Ltd is adding more colour to its portfolio. The leader in the decorative paints segment, has forayed into the home décor market. It has launched its own range of furniture, furnishing and decorative lighting. Given its strong brand recall and extensive dealers network, Asian Paints is well positioned to gain market share in the new segment. But the benefits of this diversification would come only in the long-term.

“Entering the home décor segment is a logical extension. It is like plucking low hanging fruits. It is a right strategy to tap in those customers who are looking for one stop solution for home designs. However, we don’t see the home décor segment witnessing spectacular volumes/revenue growth at least in the next three-five years," said Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president research, Edelweiss Securities.

Roy believes that gaining share from the unorganised market in this segment won’t be easy because small players have competitive pricing. “There is likely to be competition from existing players," he added.

Analysts estimates show that before the goods and services tax was levied in 2017, around 60-65% of this segment was unorganized. Although this number has declined, the share of unorganized players is still large.

Another factor that would decide the success of this business is the quantum of additional investment made to boost the dealers’ network. While Asian Paints has long-aspired to be a complete home décor solutions provider, it has been conservative on the capital allocation front, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report on 30 September. “We see renewed focus under the new leadership; it remains to be seen if the company steps up capital allocation to accelerate product/services portfolio augmentation (especially through inorganic route), branding/marketing (to inspire dealer confidence) and store expansion," the report added.

Both Edelweiss and Kotak don’t expect new businesses to move the needle on growth for two-three years. However, analysts at Kotak see them as sizeable opportunities from a five-ten years’ perspective.

Asian Paints’s strategy to diversify into products adjacent to painting, such as home building and waterproofing is not new. It forayed into the kitchen business by acquiring 51% stake in Sleek in FY14. It entered the bath business by acquiring the front-end business of Ess Ess in FY15. Asian Paints also has a small presence in the automotive and industrial coating segments.

According to analysts, the contribution of these categories to overall revenues is not more than 5-6%. While they offer optionality but remain work-in-progress for the company, analysts said. It would be interesting to see whether the home decor venture is able to give more bang.

