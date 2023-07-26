Markets
Asian Paints overcomes margin pressure, but niggling concerns persist
Summary
- Likely increase in competitive intensity and its impact on incumbents is likely to play a spoilsport for Asian Paint investors
Asian Paints Ltd, a major player in the decorative paints industry, is upbeat about its margin prospects. The June quarter (Q1FY24) saw the company's Ebitda margin expand due to declining commodity prices and operating leverage. Ebitda refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×