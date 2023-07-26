Asian Paints overcomes margin pressure, but niggling concerns persist

Asian Paints Ltd, a major player in the decorative paints industry, is upbeat about its margin prospects. The June quarter (Q1FY24) saw the company's Ebitda margin expand due to declining commodity prices and operating leverage. Ebitda refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

At a consolidated level, the company hit its highest Ebitda margin of 23.1% in the last ten quarters. The company's management has indicated a projected Ebitda margin of 18-20% for FY24. Analysts suggest that the company may pass on some benefits of reduced input costs to its customers, but retain a chunk of the gains to give its margin the much-needed fillip.

“While the management maintained its FY24 Ebitda margin guidance due to some recent inflation in crude-related costs, we believe they are being conservative and are likely to comfortably exceed the guidance," said a Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities report. In the past three months, the stock of Asian Paints has run-up by around 23% as input cost pressure recedes on softening commodity costs.

The company saw volume growth of 10% in Q1FY24 aided by the strong performance of the economy and premium segments, the management told analysts in a call. Further, the company is seeing revival in rural growth which was nearly on par with the urban market growth in Q1, the management added. On the other hand, the luxury paints category was laggard and is facing challenges. To remedy this, the company could consider taking price cuts if necessary.

But a niggling worry for investors in paints stocks remains the likely increase in competitive intensity and its impact on incumbents. That is likely to play a spoilsport for Asian Paint investors even as margins are set to improve. A concern here is that recovery in margins could drive better return on capital employed, new capital expenditure plans might dilute it.

“The worst of margin pangs seem behind. We’ve accounted for higher gross margin gains (versus earlier) and increased our FY25/26 EPS estimates (+3/+2%). Asian Paints, however, will jostle with hard revenue growth comps in FY24. This, coupled with rising competitive intensity, could mean that the pricing lever may remain out of play," said analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd. EPS is earnings per share.

Not only earnings outlook, the spectre of rising competition could also weigh on valuations. "With the entry of new players with deep pockets and massive commitments to investments, the overall industry may see a shift in demand and margin structure due to heightened competition. We remain cautious as the paints segment may not enjoy higher multiples of the past," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report.

Shares of Asian Paints are trading at FY25 price-to-earnings multiples of around 55 times. In the current backdrop, this multiple is rich.