Asian Paints, Pidilite raise prices to beat cost inflation

Adhesives maker Pidilite Industries Ltd has also passed through 75% of cost inflation. At a recently held Edelweiss India CXO e-conference, the company's management said there has been no major correction in inflation and it would further hike prices if needed. Price of key input chemical vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) has surged from $925/tonne in Q4FY20 to $1,200/tonne in Q4FY21, and is currently around $2,000/tonne.