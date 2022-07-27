Impressive June show, but Asian Paints stock on wobbly ground

Grasim Industries Ltd’s entry into the paints sector and the resultant impact on incumbents is a potential risk and a worry for some analysts. “We expect margins to recover from 2HFY23. However, Asian Paints might settle for margins lower than historical (levels) given the expected entry of Grasim in paints," said Amnish Aggarwal, director of research at Prabhudas Lilladher, in his first cut earnings analysis note. While Aggarwal is positive on Asian Paints, he said that a re-rating looks unlikely given premium valuations and likely disruption due to the entry of a large company.