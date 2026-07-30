Asian Paints Q1 gives a fresh coat of hope, but there’s no room for complacency yet

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read30 Jul 2026, 01:27 PM IST
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Asian Paints reported strong Q1FY27 results, with revenue up 17.9% to ₹10,542 crore, highest growth in 16 quarters.(REUTERS)
Summary
Asian Paints delivered its strongest growth in four years in Q1, helped by pricing, product mix and margins. But rising competition, raw material volatility and rich valuations leave little room for complacency.

Decorative paints giant Asian Paints came through the June quarter (Q1FY27) with flying colours despite looming inflationary pressures.

A favourable product mix and price hikes pushed consolidated revenue to 10,542 crore, up 17.9% year-on-year. Q1 growth was the highest in the past 16 quarters, notes ICICI Securities, adding, “after weak growth of <6% over FY24-26, paint industry growth rates have revived since Q4FY26.”

Also Read | Paint makers poised for a mixed Q1; won’t rush on price cuts

Innovation remains a key growth lever, particularly in premium and luxury paints. Products launched over the past three years contributed 17% of Q1 revenue. Value growth is expected to outpace volumes until pricing corrections are absorbed. Its value-volume gap, at nearly 700 basis points, turned positive for the first time in 14 quarters. Nuvama Research expects FY27 to mark the first positive value-volume gap in years.

Margin surprise

Low-cost inventory benefits and disciplined cost management aided earnings. Consolidated raw material costs rose 16%. Asian Paints took around 7% weighted average price increase in Q1FY27, with category-wise pricing varying across its portfolio. As per the management, some commodities started softening towards June, while others, such as titanium di-oxide, started rising again.

Against this backdrop, year-on-year gross margin expansion of 91 basis points (bps) to 43.6% came as a surprise. Ebitda margin rose to a multi-quarter high of 20.6%.

Asian Paints reiterated its 18-20% Ebitda margin guidance, with a further around 300bps gross margin improvement expected from backward integration. However, gains from low-cost inventory are behind, with the full impact from Q2FY27 onwards.

Also Read | Asian Paints' home decor bet is yet to pay off

JM Financial Institutional Securities notes that price increases taken in Q1FY27 and 8–9% going into Q2FY27 appear to be lower versus the Street estimate of a low double-digit hike. This is stoking fears of margin compression in Q2, which is usually a lower-margin quarter seasonally due to an unfavourable product mix.

The management acknowledged that supply-chain disruptions and raw material volatility did give an edge to larger organised companies, including Asian Paints, with stronger sourcing capabilities. However, it cautioned that competitive intensity remained at an all-time high across the economy, premium and luxury segments, and sees no respite there.

This means the fight for market share gains is not over yet, as Birla Opus, JSW Akzo and JK Cement continue to gain ground. Here, the trend of premiumization that commenced in H2FY26 augurs well for Asian Paints, as it commands more than 60% market share in premium-luxury paints, said ICICI.

Also Read | Indigo Paints to loosen grip on margins for scale

Valuation watch

For now, FY27/FY28 earnings estimates have been upgraded, led by the Q1 beat and sustained traction in both auto and general industrial segments.

Price increases to protect margins have helped the Asian Paints stock recover from its 52-week low of 2,115 in March, taking its returns so far in 2026 to flattish.

But there is no room for complacency given Asian Paints’ rich FY28 price-to-earnings valuation multiple of 45x, as per Bloomberg data.

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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