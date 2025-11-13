Asian Paints regains its gloss in Q2, but there is little room to relax

Improved earnings

A solid comeback in the September quarter has led to upgrades in earnings estimates for FY26 and FY27 by various brokers. However, what may also be fuelling optimism among Asian Paints’ investors is the recent exit of the Birla Opus chief executive officer. “We note the exit of the CEO at Birla Opus competitor may potentially result in a pause in the aggression of the new competitor. Reduction in competitive pressures, green shoots in the paint industry and a favourable base may allow Asian Paints to report stronger revenue growth in H2FY26," said ICICI Securities in a report on 13 November.