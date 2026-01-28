Asian Paints: Why is investor confidence peeling off despite robust margins?
Management highlighted changes in consumption patterns such as the growing number of destination weddings leading to postponement of home paintings in the wedding season, and less frequent painting in general as consumers shift to other discretionary spends.
Asian Paints Ltd’s shares fell around 5% on Wednesday after the company announced its earnings for the December quarter (Q3FY26). Though profit margins were a bright spot, the company failed to sustain its 10.9% growth in domestic decorative paint volume from Q2, which came after five quarters of lucklustre growth.