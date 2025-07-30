Asian Paints sees green shoots in Q1, but growth concerns persist
Summary
India's largest paint maker is seeing growth, but not where it wants. Luxury emulsions underperformed in Q1 while the economy and mid-tier categories drove growth.
Asian Paints Ltd’s domestic decorative volume growth of 3.9% in the June quarter (Q1FY26) is encouraging, though not exciting. The growth comes amid dull demand, made partly worse by an early monsoon and continued downtrading from premium to economy emulsions.
