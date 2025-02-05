Growth streak stalls for Asian Paints amid brush with challenges
Summary
- Earnings downgrades, sluggish urban demand, and intensifying competition are weighing on Asian Paints. As Birla Opus scales up and consumer downtrading continues, can the market leader defend its dominance without sacrificing margins?
Asian Paints Ltd is feeling the heat as brokerages continue to slash earnings estimates following weak December quarter (Q3FY25) earnings. Not only that, the outlook for the next two quarters remains challenging due to persisting stress in urban demand. The company's management expects a gradual recovery only in H2FY26.