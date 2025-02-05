Growth streak stalls for Asian Paints amid brush with challenges

“Asian Paints’s acute underperformance versus the industry in Q2/Q3 and caution on the Q4/Q1 outlook (revenue decline likely to continue) is worrying. Ebitda margin has slipped to the lower end of the guidance (18- 20%), even as Grasim has just started and gained limited traction (3-4% market share)," said a Kotak Institutional Equities report dated 5 February. Further, a potential revival of the ‘Dulux’ brand under a new owner following Akzo Nobel’s exit could hurt Asian Paints’ dominance in the premium segment, it added.