"Domestic demand was boosted by Goods and Services Tax implementation, and management continues to be confident of growing top line led by rebalancing of the trade channel, deepening penetration and product innovation. Good long-term performance of acquisitions and sustainability of healthy growth in core business outweigh the risks from Asian Paints in the waterproofing and adhesives space," said the domestic brokerage house in a report. "Besides, as the adhesives space is already dotted with many MNCs and regional players, Asian Paints’ entry is not likely to materially alter the competitive scenario for Pidilite, in our view," it added.