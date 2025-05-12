Asian Paints sees a greener FY26; analysts see red
SummaryIn FY25, Asian Paints recorded a stark decline in profits due to weak demand and intensified competition. With analysts downgrading earnings estimates for the upcoming years, the paint maker faces a challenging environment.
Asian Paints Ltd is caught in a double whammy of weak demand and increased competition from new and existing companies. This severely hurt the paint maker’s crucial decorative paints business and FY25 ended up being one of its worst years in a long time.
