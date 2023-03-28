Asset sale alone won’t re-rate Dalmia Bharat3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 09:45 PM IST
The wholly-owned unit Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd has entered into a binding agreement to sell its entire 42.36% stake in the refractory business to promoter group company, Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd has inched a step closer to its objective of becoming a pure play cement producer. Its wholly-owned unit Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd has entered into a binding agreement to sell its entire 42.36% stake in the refractory business to promoter group company, Sarvapriya Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd. The deal is expected to be concluded within 30 days. In a conference call on Monday, Dalmia Bharat’s management said it doesn’t see a risk of delay.
