Asset sale alone won’t re-rate Dalmia Bharat

“A significant re-rating of the stock has already happened since the company announced its capital expenditure plans during July 2021. The same has led to significant expansion of valuation multiple over the trailing two years," said Ronald Siyoni, deputy vice president, research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. “Further re-rating would be driven by execution of their vision of being a pan-India player, healthy demand/pricing environment in core regions and continued divestment of non-core assets like monetization of balance 15% stake in IEX," he added.