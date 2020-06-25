Aster DM Healthcare cuts capex, but stock may be in the slow lane

Of course, a diversified revenue stream is an advantage as the firm’s pharmacy chain has done well. The chain was among the better performing segments in GCC countries registering 6% y-o-y growth on the back of a 2% volume growth. “Aster is relatively better-placed among hospital chains on account of (1) diversified revenue streams across geographies and segment with the pharmacy segment partially offsetting impact on hospitals and clinics," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note.