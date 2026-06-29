Demergers are usually cheered by the markets, but Astral's wasn't. Its stock fell over 8% on Monday after the company announced plans to hive off its chemicals business—adhesives and paints—into a separately listed entity, Astral Chemie. Astral will become a pure-play plumbing and building materials company, with shareholders receiving one Astral Chemie share for every Astral share.
Can Astral's demerger catalyze chemicals growth?
SummaryAstral's chemicals demerger sharpens business focus, but investors remain unconvinced. The key question is whether the spin-off can revive margins and justify the stock's rich valuation.
Demergers are usually cheered by the markets, but Astral's wasn't. Its stock fell over 8% on Monday after the company announced plans to hive off its chemicals business—adhesives and paints—into a separately listed entity, Astral Chemie. Astral will become a pure-play plumbing and building materials company, with shareholders receiving one Astral Chemie share for every Astral share.
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